Letting ‘I dare not” wait upon ‘I would,’Like the poor cat i’ the adage

I have listened very carefully to the vision @JohnSwinney set out this morning for Scotland.

I welcomed, and embrace, his commitment to ensure internal respect for robust and divergent debate in the party, which is the lifeblood of any democratic institution like the SNP. /1 — Kate Forbes MSP (@_KateForbes) May 2, 2024

I have also had the opportunity to speak directly with him to discuss the future of our party and our country.

Those discussions on the future of the SNP and our vision for Scotland were both frank and constructive. /3 — Kate Forbes MSP (@_KateForbes) May 2, 2024

It also includes an understanding that economic growth and tackling poverty must again be key priorities, and that a just transition to ‘net zero’ must work with, and not against, our communities and businesses. /5 — Kate Forbes MSP (@_KateForbes) May 2, 2024

I've therefore weighed the decision whether or not to seek the leadership of the party with great care. I've concluded that the best way to deliver the urgent change Scotland needs is to join with @JohnSwinney & advocate for that reform agenda within the Scottish Government. /7 — Kate Forbes MSP (@_KateForbes) May 2, 2024

John will therefore have my support and endorsement in any campaign to follow. I sincerely thank every party member, and each of my parliamentary colleagues in Holyrood and Westminster, who have been in touch to urge me to stand. /9 — Kate Forbes MSP (@_KateForbes) May 2, 2024

It is now clear from this morning’s statement that in @JohnSwinney we have someone who not only understands that need for reform, but has now committed to delivering it. I look forward to playing my role in making that happen. /11 — Kate Forbes MSP (@_KateForbes) May 2, 2024

The cynic in mean thinks the primary reason that Kate Forbes has decided not to run is that no matter who leads the SNP the SNP will suffer a very bad night at the upcoming Westminster election so it is better for John Swinney to take the hit for the potential Scötterdämmerung looming for the SNP rather her.

This is the sort of cunning you should expect from somebody who read history at the University of Cambridge. She’s just turned 34 so she is young enough to stand again in the future.

John Swinney feels like another continuity Sturgeon candidate, for the sake of the SNP they must hope he does better than the last one.

TSE