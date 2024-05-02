Letting ‘I dare not” wait upon ‘I would,’Like the poor cat i’ the adage
The cynic in mean thinks the primary reason that Kate Forbes has decided not to run is that no matter who leads the SNP the SNP will suffer a very bad night at the upcoming Westminster election so it is better for John Swinney to take the hit for the potential Scötterdämmerung looming for the SNP rather her.
This is the sort of cunning you should expect from somebody who read history at the University of Cambridge. She’s just turned 34 so she is young enough to stand again in the future.
John Swinney feels like another continuity Sturgeon candidate, for the sake of the SNP they must hope he does better than the last one.
TSE