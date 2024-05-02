Could the Tory Jim Crow laws hand the election to Susan Hall?

New: 5% of registered voters in London lack a valid form of photo ID



Ward level estimates show that this the highest in Becontree – 11% (Barking and Dagenham) and lowest in Bloomsbury – 0.5% (Camden). pic.twitter.com/IpvbuIrbTW — Survation. (@Survation) April 29, 2024

Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg has become infamous for effectively admitting the photo ID laws for voting were designed to bugger up Labour and their voters. If the Tories were truly concerned about election integrity they would have cracked down on postal voting as well but they didn’t.

With a poll published yesterday showing Khan’s lead over Susan Hall down to 10% it only takes some sample variation, differential turnout, and this this voter supression tactic to hand Susan Hall victory under the first past the vote system used now for the mayoral election.

This voter suppression tactic that would met by approval by the modern Republican Party could backfire for the Tories as it did last year and as the Tory MP for Ipswich is finding out.

Don’t forget that you need to bring ID when you vote tomorrow – unlike this Tory MP who is tonight asking local members for help pic.twitter.com/gSllCmvIrh — Harry Horton (@harry_horton) May 1, 2024

PS – If anyone thinks I am being needlessly inflammatory by comparing the photo ID requirements to Jim Crow all I will say to you is any plans to make it harder for your opponents to vote is pure Jim Crow, how would you feel if Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer made it harder for pensioners to vote?