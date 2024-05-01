Heat not a furnace for your foe so hot that it do singe yourself

NEW @IpsosUK Political Pulse. No significant shift in Angela Rayner's personal favourability ratings amidst ongoing tax row.



More on favourability towards parties and leaders here https://t.co/KvnTxx27De pic.twitter.com/oHeIkjOe2t — Keiran Pedley (@keiranpedley) May 1, 2024

Given the absolute effort that the Tories have made against Angela Rayner her ratings really haven’t changed, this fits in with my belief that the electorate have given up on listening what the Tories have to say.

The scandal such as it is isn’t likely to get pulses racing, it doesn’t get attention in say getting your wife to commit perjury by taking your speeding points or shooting your gay lover’s dog.

Even if she hasn’t paid capital gains tax that was possibly due it is so small (£1,500) it really doesn’t register when compared to some of the Tory scandals in this parliament that this Tory effort may come back and haunt the Tories.

I still think there’s value in backing Yes in this market but others may disagree.

TSE