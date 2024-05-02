MRP benchmarks and assorted thoughts

We've used MRP to call 16 key local authority battlegrounds at the coming local elections – we predict significant Tory losses to Labour



You can see our calls in the chart below, and read more detailed analysis from @PME_Politics here: https://t.co/BpN5k8XcOJ pic.twitter.com/cKZywoi7GC — YouGov (@YouGov) April 30, 2024

MRP polls are the polls that attract the most attention on PB. I have my doubts about MRPs that aren’t conducted fewer than three months before the actual election.

The election results can give us something tangible to benchmark against these MRPs.

Britain Elects have publish a forecast too

NEW | Our 2024 local election forecast:



Net change in council seats for…

-478 | Conservative

+273 | Labour

+129 | Lib Dem

+52 | Greeen

+24 | Other



Detail:https://t.co/WDdR9ncURy — Britain Elects (@BritainElects) May 2, 2024

I am calling it an early night as we can see from expected declaration times most of the results will not come tonight and the major mayoral results are not due until Saturday.

TSE