MRP benchmarks and assorted thoughts
MRP polls are the polls that attract the most attention on PB. I have my doubts about MRPs that aren’t conducted fewer than three months before the actual election.
The election results can give us something tangible to benchmark against these MRPs.
Britain Elects have publish a forecast too
I am calling it an early night as we can see from expected declaration times most of the results will not come tonight and the major mayoral results are not due until Saturday.
TSE