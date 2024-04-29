What bloody man is that! Stands Scotland where it did?

When Nicola Sturgeon resigned, John Swinney polled the highest of any potential candidate among SNP voters – 47% said he'd do a good job as First Minister.



Watch this space for how SNP voters and the wider public rate the potential candidates to replace Humza Yousaf as FM now.. pic.twitter.com/GOws6wt2Ue — Emily Gray (@EmilyIpsosScot) April 29, 2024

John Swinney is the best choice to be Scotland’s First Minister & @theSNP leader. I will be strongly supporting him if, as I hope, he chooses to run. ??????? — Jenny Gilruth (@JennyGilruth) April 29, 2024

“There's only one person with the experience to do the job and unite the party – I would encourage John Swinney to stand."



SNP's Westminster leader @StephenFlynnSNP rules himself out as First Minister Humza Yousaf’s replacement.@maitlis | @lewis_goodall | @GlobalPlayer pic.twitter.com/cZEzAPuT91 — The News Agents (@TheNewsAgents) April 29, 2024

a reminder that John Swinney can effortlessly levitate pic.twitter.com/KPa1xY33BN — Hugh Brechin (@HughRBrechin) April 29, 2024

As Humza, who should be thanked for his service, will remain FM until we have a new leader there is no need for an unseemly rush by the (old) boys club to stitch up the succession. The leader of the SNP should be chosen by our members not by men in grey suits — Joanna Cherry KC (@joannaccherry) April 29, 2024

Following Humza Yousaf’s resignation this morning it appears a coronation for John Swinney is the plan for the people that gave us Humza Yousaf. It was clear before Yousaf became First Minister that he was going to be a bit of a useless duffer as First Minister and all the signs that John Swinney might be similarly rubbish based on his previous stint as SNP leader between 2000 and 2004.

That said that Ipsos polling from last year might give the SNP some hope that he could improve things from Humza the Brief.

Betfair have a market up on Yousaf’s successor as SNP leader, this is a market I am going to avoid at the moment other than a small wager on Neil Gray if John Swinney declines to run. My read is that quite a few SNP people with leadership ambitions don’t want to oversee a SNP shellacking at the UK general election, young cardinals prefer old popes.

TSE