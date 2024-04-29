What bloody man is that! Stands Scotland where it did?
Following Humza Yousaf’s resignation this morning it appears a coronation for John Swinney is the plan for the people that gave us Humza Yousaf. It was clear before Yousaf became First Minister that he was going to be a bit of a useless duffer as First Minister and all the signs that John Swinney might be similarly rubbish based on his previous stint as SNP leader between 2000 and 2004.
That said that Ipsos polling from last year might give the SNP some hope that he could improve things from Humza the Brief.
Betfair have a market up on Yousaf’s successor as SNP leader, this is a market I am going to avoid at the moment other than a small wager on Neil Gray if John Swinney declines to run. My read is that quite a few SNP people with leadership ambitions don’t want to oversee a SNP shellacking at the UK general election, young cardinals prefer old popes.
TSE