If it were done when ’tis done, then ’twere wellIt were done quickly

Times Scotland: Yousaf set to resign as survival hopes fade #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/uyuikysy5M — George Mann (@sgfmann) April 28, 2024

The embattled first minister cancelled a planned speech at Strathclyde University this morning as speculation intensified about whether he would remain in post. However, it is understood that he is planning to appear before the media this afternoon — The Times and The Sunday Times Scotland (@timesscotland) April 26, 2024

BREAK: Humza Yousaf considering resigning as Scotland’s first minister as early as today, @SkyNews understands.



A senior source says FM could “call it quits” later ahead of a key vote of no confidence this week.



“Very unlikely to do a deal with the devil”, I’m told re Salmond. — Connor Gillies (@ConnorGillies) April 29, 2024

Humza Yousaf is considering quitting as Scotland's first minister rather than face two confidence votes, BBC News understands.



Scotland correspondent Alexandra Mackenzie had more details on #BBCBreakfasthttps://t.co/u7W16aRwAi pic.twitter.com/l7rKKZBWxC — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) April 29, 2024

You didn’t have to be an expert in Scottish politics to realise Humza Yousaf was a bit of a duffer and his decision to abrogate the Bute House Agreement would have serious consequences but it appears those close to the First Minister weren’t aware the Green response would have suboptimal consequences for the SNP government and Yousaf in particular.

As the news breaks this morning that Yousaf could resign as early today I suspect the SNP’s men in kilts have had words with the First Minister that a deal with Alba is a non starter and Yousaf is self aware to realise a deal with the devil isn’t really an option.

If the SNP replace Yousaf with somebody more competent and less continuity Sturgeon then their chances on holding a majority of Scottish Westminster seats will increase. I think the chances of an early Holyrood election have receded based on today’s expected news.

TSE