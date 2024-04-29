If it were done when ’tis done, then ’twere wellIt were done quickly
You didn’t have to be an expert in Scottish politics to realise Humza Yousaf was a bit of a duffer and his decision to abrogate the Bute House Agreement would have serious consequences but it appears those close to the First Minister weren’t aware the Green response would have suboptimal consequences for the SNP government and Yousaf in particular.
As the news breaks this morning that Yousaf could resign as early today I suspect the SNP’s men in kilts have had words with the First Minister that a deal with Alba is a non starter and Yousaf is self aware to realise a deal with the devil isn’t really an option.
If the SNP replace Yousaf with somebody more competent and less continuity Sturgeon then their chances on holding a majority of Scottish Westminster seats will increase. I think the chances of an early Holyrood election have receded based on today’s expected news.
TSE