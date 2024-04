Scenes in the Commons, where Angela Rayner has just called Rishi Sunak a "pint-size loser" #pmqs pic.twitter.com/2ujVX2RvFZ — Alexander Brown (@AlexofBrown) April 24, 2024

I wonder if this attempt to belittle Rishi Sunak will backfire with below average height men. I know Angela Rayner would have been angry if Oliver Dowden had made a crack about her appearance.

That said Dowden did come up with a great gag at Rayner’s expense which shows how vulnerable she is.

Watch: Dowden takes a shot at Angela Rayner's living arrangements saying it is the fifth time they've faced off at PMQs and "anymore and she'll be claiming it as her principal residence" pic.twitter.com/JC3wCMZcF1 — The Standard (@EveningStandard) April 24, 2024

