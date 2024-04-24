Aborting a second Trump presidency

Biden: "It was a political deal to get rid of Roe, a political deal Trump made with the evangelical base of the Republican Party to look past his moral and character flaws in exchange for his commitment to appoint justices to SCOTUS who would overturn Roe." pic.twitter.com/s9rdQqkjbu — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 23, 2024

Biden in Tampa: "States all over this country from Ohio, Kansas, Michigan… women and men in every background voted in record number to protect reproductive freedom. This Nov., you can add Florida to that list… It was Trump who ripped away the rights of women in America" pic.twitter.com/l6Pksqg4hk — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 23, 2024

“The Arizona Supreme Court said this is the law of Arizona. But unfortunately, the people running our state have said we’re not going to enforce it… we don’t have that law, as much as many of us wish we did” – @KariLake



She flipped on abortion, just like we said she would. https://t.co/ej293My4AB — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) April 23, 2024

You didn’t have to be the world’s greatest political strategist to know once SCOTUS overturned Roe v. Wade abortion would play a key role in the 2024 presidential election,

Biden’s strategy of rightly connecting Trump to the overturning Roe v. Wade is causing Trump and other GOPers such as Kari Lake problems, who are having to repeatedly flip flop to appease the GOP base and floating voters with different rhetoric.

I expect this will drive up turn out in November particularly in states, such as Arizona, where abortion is a live issue and that will help the Dems and why I think taking Florida in November is a possibility for Biden.

TSE