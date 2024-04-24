Aborting a second Trump presidency
You didn’t have to be the world’s greatest political strategist to know once SCOTUS overturned Roe v. Wade abortion would play a key role in the 2024 presidential election,
Biden’s strategy of rightly connecting Trump to the overturning Roe v. Wade is causing Trump and other GOPers such as Kari Lake problems, who are having to repeatedly flip flop to appease the GOP base and floating voters with different rhetoric.
I expect this will drive up turn out in November particularly in states, such as Arizona, where abortion is a live issue and that will help the Dems and why I think taking Florida in November is a possibility for Biden.
TSE