By the pricking of my thumbs, something wicked this way comes

Scottish Green source said: "Everyone in that chamber is now more concerned with fucking with the SNP than passing good law.



"The idea that they can just pivot back to how they governed as a minority gov is just nonsense and will become clear as day immediately" https://t.co/87n5Ukmula — Conor Matchett (@conor_matchett) April 25, 2024

Scottish Green co-leader Lorna Slater BLASTS Humza Yousaf as "weak" and as "selling out future generations"



It's a furious statement where they say the First Minister can "no longer be trusted" pic.twitter.com/fBEgXGQfPN — Conor Matchett (@conor_matchett) April 25, 2024

BREAKING: Scot Tories will lodge a vote of no confidence in Humza Yousaf, Douglas Ross tells #FMQs



First big test of his minority government.



Green sources earlier hardly keen to back him if it came to that. — Conor Matchett (@conor_matchett) April 25, 2024

Brutal brutal brutal from Patrick Harvie



He asks who the First Minister thinks he has pleased by ending the Bute House Agreement, name checking Douglas Ross and Alex Salmond



And said: "which of them does he think he can rely on for a majority in parliament now". — Conor Matchett (@conor_matchett) April 25, 2024

Humza Yousaf accuses Anas Sarwar of "nicking Tory lines" after Sarwar reads out a series of Humza Yousaf's own words… — mandy rhodes (@holyroodmandy) April 25, 2024

Humza Yousaf said in October that Ash Regan's defection to Alex Salmond's Alba Party was "no great loss" to the SNP



He may be regretting that now … SNP could well need her vote to pass laws — Chris Musson (@ChrisMusson) April 25, 2024

It’s been an exciting morning in Scotland with the First Minister abrogating the Bute House Agreement with the Scottish Greens. As noted in the Tweets above the Greens are very unhappy with this turn of events which explains why Douglas Ross has tabled a vote of no confidence, it is clear never annoy the Scottish Greens.

Even if Yousaf wins the vote he will struggle to pass things like budgets, it is clear he is being advised the experts who thought there would be no charges from Operation Branchform, his performance today has today hasn’t been that impressive, Yousaf must feel like quoting the Second Witch from the famous of all Scottish plays.

Humza Yousaf has just been mauled by the equivalent of two yappy Yorkshire Terriers, rather than two terrifying political beasts



Utterly weak, utterly finished. — Conor Matchett (@conor_matchett) April 25, 2024

It might turn out to be a good thing for the SNP if Yousaf is replaced by somebody else who carries less continuity Sturgeon baggage. If this change happens before the UK wide general election it may help the SNP hold on to more of their seats, especially if they can paint Labour as helping the Tories in ousting the SNP from power.

DavidL noted on the previous thread that if the vote of confidence does pass it does mean an immediate Holyrood election, much like the much lamented Fixed-term Parliament Act, ‘under s46 of the Scotland Act the Scottish Parliament has 28 days to nominate and approve the appointment of a first minister. If a VONC is passed presumably that will be treated like a resignation. Under s3 of the 1998 Act, if no such nomination is made within the time limit (there is the possibility of an extension) then an extraordinary general election is to be applied for by the Presiding Officer to His Majesty who can appoint the date on which an extraordinary election is to be held.’

This Scottish play could be very exciting if we get a Holyrood election soon.

TSE