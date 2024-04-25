Shall he dwindle, peak, and pine?

Ash Regan, who holds decisive vote, has written to Yousaf with a series of demands around independence and women’s rights



Alex Salmond tells Times Radio: “If I were Humza Yousaf, I’d get drafting a very favourable answer, otherwise he’s going to be known as ‘Humza the Brief’" https://t.co/GVL6QNTWwN — Kieran Andrews (@KieranPAndrews) April 25, 2024

When Ash Regan defected to Alba, Humza Yousaf said she was “no great loss to the SNP group”.



Now she gets to decide whether he survives as first minister or not.



Just too good. https://t.co/zcURZ7nH6m — Kevin Schofield (@KevinASchofield) April 25, 2024

Alba is fucked if it brings down an SNP govt. — Kenny Farquharson (@KennyFarq) April 25, 2024

Interim FM would then be expected to resign, giving Holyrood another 28 days to appoint the new SNP leader as FM.



Usual caveats apply – politics is hard to predict. Lots of negotiations still to be done over this weekend. — Peter A Smith (@PeterAdamSmith) April 25, 2024

As I thought this morning, Humza Yousaf’s strategy to abrogate the Bute House Agreement would be as successful a strategy as Emperor Palpatine decision to allow the Rebel Alliance to know the location of the second Death Star.

I always advise people to act modest and magnanimous at all times, acting arrogantly has a nasty habit of coming back and biting your in the nether regions because hubris and karma are such bitches. The way Humza Yousaf acted when Ash Regan defected to Alba looks even more stupid today.

I suspect if Ash Regan does bring down Humza Yousaf and ultimately ushers in a Labour government at Holyrood this year then it will as much of an infamous day for Scottish nationalism as the 28th of March 1979 was.

Even if he wins the confidence vote I suspect we are in the end days of Humza Yousaf’s leadership as Boris Johnson and Theresa May can attest.

Over the last few years the SNP have consistently delivered high quality drama that shows like Succession can only dream about, I hope this isn’t the end of that as it will mean fewer betting opportunities, the next few days will be very exciting, this Scottish play by Yousaf is compelling.

TSE