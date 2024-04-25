Shall he dwindle, peak, and pine?
As I thought this morning, Humza Yousaf’s strategy to abrogate the Bute House Agreement would be as successful a strategy as Emperor Palpatine decision to allow the Rebel Alliance to know the location of the second Death Star.
I always advise people to act modest and magnanimous at all times, acting arrogantly has a nasty habit of coming back and biting your in the nether regions because hubris and karma are such bitches. The way Humza Yousaf acted when Ash Regan defected to Alba looks even more stupid today.
I suspect if Ash Regan does bring down Humza Yousaf and ultimately ushers in a Labour government at Holyrood this year then it will as much of an infamous day for Scottish nationalism as the 28th of March 1979 was.
Even if he wins the confidence vote I suspect we are in the end days of Humza Yousaf’s leadership as Boris Johnson and Theresa May can attest.
Over the last few years the SNP have consistently delivered high quality drama that shows like Succession can only dream about, I hope this isn’t the end of that as it will mean fewer betting opportunities, the next few days will be very exciting, this Scottish play by Yousaf is compelling.
TSE