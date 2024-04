Only 25% of Britons say they are following the Angela Rayner stories 'very' or 'fairly' closely – one of the lowest figures for our tracker of news topicshttps://t.co/AyaHTL0DhC pic.twitter.com/eVcAjYCAH0 — YouGov (@YouGov) April 17, 2024

The public really aren’t paying attention to the Rayner because it is very thin gruel. If the Tories want to damage Labour they will need another story because this one isn’t doing much.

TSE