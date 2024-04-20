Yea, though I walk through the Tees Valley of the shadow of Reform
Redfield & WIlton have published a plethora of polling on the Tees Valley Mayoral polling and I feel a little bit shocked by this polling as my expectation was that the scandal around Lord Houchen would doom him but I share Lewis Baston’s take on the polling.
One thing to look after the election is where the Reform do not stand where do their voters go? As Redfield & Wilton rightly point out it is rather silly to base assumptions on small subsamples.
The betting on this election is near as dammit a dead heat and I cannot see any value in this market.
TSE