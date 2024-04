Starmer is expected to be better than Johnson et al

New @YouGov poll shows voters think Starmer will be a better PM than Truss, Johnson, Sunak.



Worse than Blair. Same or worse than Brown/Cameron.



To be fair you’d expect a lettuce to be a better PM than Boris Johnson, Liz Truss, and Rishi Sunak but there is other polling which shows Sir Keir Starmer doesn’t scare voters in the way two time election loser Jeremy Corbyn did, it does indicate to me at least plenty of Tory voters will sit at home on election day.

Just 55 per cent of the 2019 Boris Base would react negatively to a Keir Starmer premiership

via @RedfieldWilton https://t.co/Q7uGTB4tYf pic.twitter.com/i6bezcVTNE — Ben Walker (@BNHWalker) April 15, 2024

Something to remember is that the iconic New Labour New Danger posters did v little to psyche up the Tory base. Similar to Starmer today, Blair was not a figure of fright for many Conservative voters.



Consequently, Con turnout in 97 was depressed.https://t.co/Q7uGTB4tYf pic.twitter.com/Bz3jxx2FIn — Ben Walker (@BNHWalker) April 15, 2024

TSE