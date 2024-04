?NEW West Mids Mayoral Voting Intention for @TheNewsAgents



Narrow 2pt Andy Street lead



Con 40 (-9)

Lab 38 (-2)

Reform 7 (+5)

LD 6 (+2)

Green 5 (-1)

Independent 5 (NEW)



1,018 in WMCA, 11-17 April



(chg vs 2021 result (1st prefs)) — Savanta UK (@Savanta_UK) April 18, 2024

?



note that the independent pro-Palestinian candidate is currently at 5% in the West Midlands race and it *could* be enough to save Andy Street — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) April 18, 2024

On Wednesday I wrote an article saying there was value in backing Andy Street at 4.0 in May’s election based on his personal approval ratings and yesterday there was a poll confirming my hunch was right.

You can still get 3.25 on Street winning which I think represents value.

TSE