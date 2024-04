This could be suboptimal for the SNP in an election year

BREAKING: Nicola Sturgeon's husband Peter Murrell has been charged by police after he was arrested amid an investigation into the SNP's funding and finances.



Innocent until proven guilty should always apply but as Lord McAlpine noted about the untrue allegations about himself said he feared he would never fully restore his reputation and that the public would rather believe the “insidious and awful” proverb, “there’s no smoke without fire”.

If Humza Yousaf really is unlucky then the trial will take place during the general election campaign.

TSE