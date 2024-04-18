1931 in reverse grows closer

?RECORD BREAKING @IpsosUK VOTING INTENTION ?



Lab: 44%

Con: 19%

Reform: 13%

Lib Dems: 9%

Greens: 9%

Other: 6%



Lowest the Conservatives have ever polled with us across 45 years of surveys (breaking last month’s record)https://t.co/pWetwVfsU5 pic.twitter.com/cjBVcwxwcx — Cameron Garrett (@CameronGarrett_) April 18, 2024

?Sunak’s latest @IpsosUK satisfaction score reaches RECORD LOW for a PM?



Satisfied: 16%

Dissatisfied: 75%

Net: -59



Now equals Major’s worst rating in Aug 94 (-59) and is on par with Corbyn worst in Opposition in Oct 19 (-60) https://t.co/pWetwVfsU5 pic.twitter.com/5iBjGbLTcd — Cameron Garrett (@CameronGarrett_) April 18, 2024

Lowest government approval by PM (Gallup/MORI):

Attlee 31%

Churchill (51-55) 40%

Eden 34%

Macmillan: 30%

Douglas-Home 36%

Wilson (64-70) 17%

Heath 22%

Wilson (74-76) 27%

Callaghan 17%

Thatcher 16%

Major 8%

Blair 22%

Brown 16%

Cameron 24%

May 8%

Johnson 14%

Truss 11%

Sunak 10% — Will Jennings (@drjennings) April 18, 2024

The UK’s longest standing pollster has published their latest output and it is utterly grim reading for the Tories and Sunak. The lowest Tory share of in 45 years with Ipsos isn’t the most shocking finding.

Sunak hitting 10% approval is dire given we have a de facto presidential system, particularly since the televised debates became a part of the election campaign in 2010.

Sunak legacy is heading for him to be predominantly being the Tory leader who led them to a worse result since 1945, not the UK’s first non white Prime Minister. There appears to be no time for him to turn around this polling to a more manageable defeat, it is also likely why nobody will want to succeed him before the election.

TSE