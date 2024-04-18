1931 in reverse grows closer
The UK’s longest standing pollster has published their latest output and it is utterly grim reading for the Tories and Sunak. The lowest Tory share of in 45 years with Ipsos isn’t the most shocking finding.
Sunak hitting 10% approval is dire given we have a de facto presidential system, particularly since the televised debates became a part of the election campaign in 2010.
Sunak legacy is heading for him to be predominantly being the Tory leader who led them to a worse result since 1945, not the UK’s first non white Prime Minister. There appears to be no time for him to turn around this polling to a more manageable defeat, it is also likely why nobody will want to succeed him before the election.
TSE