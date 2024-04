By popular demand: Flow of the Vote, Scotland edition. Each block represents 25k voters in colour of 2019 vote, based on data from all Scottish polls this year.



Much like the Tories GB-wide, the SNP's vote has splintered in multiple directions, Labour the ultimate beneficiary. pic.twitter.com/EDs39TTgzy — Dylan Difford (@Dylan_Difford) April 16, 2024

Where are 2019 SNP voters today?



Still SNP: 58%

Lab: 17%

DK: 8%

Dead: 5%

Grn: 3%

LD: 2%

Con: 2%

Alba: 2% — Dylan Difford (@Dylan_Difford) April 16, 2024

Where are 2019 Scottish Labour today?



Still Labour: 73%

SNP: 6%

DK: 6%

Dead: 5%

Con: 2%

LD: 2%

Others: 4% — Dylan Difford (@Dylan_Difford) April 16, 2024

By comparison, roughly 80% of the Scottish Tory and SNP votes are retained voters, with very little new blood. One difference between the two, though, is that the SNP's continued success among young voters means their natural turnover is roughly 0, unlike the Tories (net -70k). — Dylan Difford (@Dylan_Difford) April 16, 2024

I remain of the view that the SNP will not do as bad as expected at the general election and this analysis does show some evidence for that.

If SNP get back their don’t knows then it is possible. Whatever issues the SNP may have circa 45% of Scots back Scottish independence and the SNP remains the best vehicle to deliver that so if they can focus on that 45% then under FPTP then SNP should do better than three parties splintering the Unionist vote.

TSE