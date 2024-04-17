A new Street victory?

Richard Parker leads Andy Street by 14%.



West Midlands Mayoral Election VI (10-14 April):



Richard Parker (Lab) 42%

Andy Street (Cons) 28%

Elaine Williams (Ref) 13%

Siobhan Harper-Nunes (Green) 7%

Sunny Virk (Lib Dem) 7%

Other 2%

Andy Street's net approval rating in the West Midlands is +12%.



Andy Street Approval Rating (10-14 April):



Approve: 31%

Disapprove: 19%

Net: +12%

Longstanding readers of PB know that leadership ratings can often be a better barometer of electoral outcomes than standard voting intention polls and I wonder if we could see something similar in the West Midlands Mayoral election where current Tory incumbent Andy Street has a net positive ratings.

I suspect the wider national polling will cost Street but if there was any liquidity in this market it might be worth a punt on Street.

TSE

update thanks to The Woodpecker for alerting me to the 4 available on Betfair.

