A new Street victory?
Longstanding readers of PB know that leadership ratings can often be a better barometer of electoral outcomes than standard voting intention polls and I wonder if we could see something similar in the West Midlands Mayoral election where current Tory incumbent Andy Street has a net positive ratings.
I suspect the wider national polling will cost Street but if there was any liquidity in this market it might be worth a punt on Street.
TSE
update thanks to The Woodpecker for alerting me to the 4 available on Betfair.