Jo Coburn: What crime do you think Angela Rayner committed?



James Daly(Tory MP): We should allow the police investigation to proceed



JC: But what do you think she's done?



JD: We should allow them to carry out that investigation



JC: What's the offense?#PoliticsLive pic.twitter.com/Z1rgXYsGxo — Haggis_UK ?? ?? (@Haggis_UK) April 15, 2024

I’ve thought for a while that the story about Angela Rayner’s living arrangements was all light and no heat and yesterday’s segment on the Politics Show just confirmed that.

I cringed so much watching the performance by James Daly that my shoe size shrank by three sizes, he’s the one who made the complaint and that’s the best he can do.

TSE