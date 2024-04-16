Let’s party like it is 2005

Some notes:



– This is not a forecast of later in the year, it is based on current polling for an election held tomorrow

– This is a polls-only model, it doesn't incorporate MRPs, by-elections, local dynamics or tactical voting (hoping to build on this in future!) — Owen Winter (@OwenWntr) April 15, 2024

That said, we estimate a significantly higher seat share for the Conservatives than recent MRPs. Two main reasons for this:



1. The Conservatives have historically outperformed their polls

2. Uniform swing predicts the Conservatives to keep more of their safest seats than MRP — Owen Winter (@OwenWntr) April 15, 2024

There are reasons to think this may not happen but (as I've written about before along with others incl @PeterKellner1 @chrishanretty) the distribution of party support is likely to change substantially during an election campaign, towards a more uniform swing — Owen Winter (@OwenWntr) April 15, 2024

Congratulations to @JamesFransham for collating (probably…) the most extensive collection of historic polls out there, and building this model. It is a huge feat and I'm pleased we are putting out a rigorous data-led alternative to MRPs — Owen Winter (@OwenWntr) April 15, 2024

I am one of those people who still thinks the general election result will be better for the Tories than the current polls imply (although I am not ruling out a 1931 in reverse result) but I am intrigued by this analysis from the political data scientist of The Economist.

This nowcast sees the Tories win just short of 200 seats which would be comparable to the 2005 general election result which every Tory would take right now. I still expect a modicum of swingback between now and the election which could see the result even better than the current nowcast.

There may well be a smidgen of value in backing the Tories to lose only 51 to 100 seats because if there is any swingback it looks a good trading bet.

TSE