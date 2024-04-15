The woman who lost to a lettuce wants to comeback as Tory leader
On Betfair you can get odds of 100/1 on Liz Truss to succeed Rishi Sunak as Tory leader, my money is on
backing the lettuce laying Liz Truss in this market, it would be an act of political seppuku by the Tories to install her as leader, just look at the Ipsos polling on her.
I really do worry about her lack of self awareness and denial about her disastrous stint as Prime Minister, somebody this deluded shouldn’t be working on a whelk stall.
Those Labour leaflets will also mention her support for Donald Trump which isn’t very popular. If she comes back as Tory leader then the Tories will be polling single digits. Starmer really would be the luckiest general in history if the Tories replaced Sunak with Truss.
TSE