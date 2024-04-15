The woman who lost to a lettuce wants to comeback as Tory leader

Liz Truss refuses to rule out running for Tory leader again



"I have unfinished business, and I think the Conservative party has unfinished business".



Expect to see that on Labour leaflets come the general election…

Liz Truss – 8% favourable / 68% unfavourable



Liz Truss – 8% favourable / 68% unfavourable



Check out more trends at our beautiful polling microsite:

– It "has to be" Donald Trump to win the White House

"I don't think Biden has been particularly supportive to the UK, I would like to see a new President"



On Betfair you can get odds of 100/1 on Liz Truss to succeed Rishi Sunak as Tory leader, my money is on backing the lettuce laying Liz Truss in this market, it would be an act of political seppuku by the Tories to install her as leader, just look at the Ipsos polling on her.

I really do worry about her lack of self awareness and denial about her disastrous stint as Prime Minister, somebody this deluded shouldn’t be working on a whelk stall.

Those Labour leaflets will also mention her support for Donald Trump which isn’t very popular. If she comes back as Tory leader then the Tories will be polling single digits. Starmer really would be the luckiest general in history if the Tories replaced Sunak with Truss.

