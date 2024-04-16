My apologies to the Turnip Taliban

“This might be a bit of a tough interview. Better get absolutely shitfaced before I go on air.” pic.twitter.com/i85tIzwKqa — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) April 15, 2024

"It's a shame he's not in the Conservative Party"



Former PM Liz Truss tells @ChrismasonBBC why she believes Nigel Farage would make a good Tory MP



Listen to the full #BBCNewscast interview



? https://t.co/fX5rrKDb8C pic.twitter.com/1gJj6Kdno9 — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) April 15, 2024

Liz Truss endorses Donald Trump to win US presidential election https://t.co/MvyY5MEbuY — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) April 15, 2024

Because it happens so rarely I don’t mind admitting when I get it wrong and turns out I was wrong to criticise the Turnip Taliban who tried to deselect Liz Truss in 2009 when her affair with Tory MP Mark Field became public.

I dismissed them as dinosaurs but turns out they were visionaries and I wish them well in their plan to oust Liz Truss at the next election, the clips above show why the only office is she is fit for is Microsoft Office and I have my doubts about that.

TSE