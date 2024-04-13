Do Britons want Boris Johnson back as an MP?



All Britons: 24% do / 67% don't

2019 Con voters: 46% do / 46% don'thttps://t.co/kuaJeV6oUm pic.twitter.com/hHZWVtzaDz — YouGov (@YouGov) April 12, 2024

The world is changed, I feel it in the water, I feel it in the earth, I smell it in the air, I see it in the polling, the era of Boris Johnson is over. The stand out figure is that even a majority of Leavers do not want him back as an MP, even more so than the fact 2019 Tories are evenly split on the question.

If this question asked if the country wanted Boris Johnson back as Prime Minister my expectation is that the results would be even worse for Boris Johnson.

Ladbrokes have a market on whether Boris Johnson will win a seat at the next general election, I think he will not stand based on this and other polling and more pertinently he’s too lazy to be leader of the opposition. I don’t think there’s any value in either side of this bet particularly but I know some could be attracted to the 6/1 but I am not.

TSE