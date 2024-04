What’s this going to do to the May results?

Police are to investigate whether Angela Rayner complied with the law around registering on the electoral roll before she became an MP.



Last month, Rayner told @nicholaswatt she was a victim of a smear over whether she should have paid tax on the sale of her house. #Newsnight pic.twitter.com/LpES7DCzO5 — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) April 12, 2024

A Labour spokesperson said:



“Angela welcomes the chance to set out the facts with the police. We remain completely confident that Angela has complied with the rules at all times and it’s now appropriate to let the police do its work.” — Paul Brand (@PaulBrandITV) April 12, 2024

I'm not sure this police investigation into whether Angela Rayner broke electoral law will get very far. When we found on C4 News in Stoke by-election that Ukip leader was registered at address he'd told me he'd never yet visited, Staffs police investigated & dropped the case. — Michael Crick (@MichaelLCrick) April 12, 2024

In an exclusive interview with ITV News' @harry_horton Sir Keir Starmer refuses to say three times whether Angela Rayner should quit if she’s found to have broken the law over the 2015 sale of her house, for which she's being investigated by police pic.twitter.com/AALxh9sedv — ITV News Politics (@ITVNewsPolitics) April 12, 2024

My expectation is that it will have no material impact on May’s elections, as noted in the Tweets above, those who were excited about Sir Keir’s curries will become similarly excited.

However if she is charged I suspect she will have to resign from the shadow cabinet until she is cleared by the courts as politicians cannot be seen to break electoral law, Caesar’s wife and all that jazz.

TSE