Voter suppression could work for the Tories
I suspect Best for Britain might be wrong because last year Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg admitted the voter ID changes were an attempt at voter suppression that backfired he said
“Parties that try and gerrymander end up finding their clever scheme comes back to bite them, as, dare I say, we found by insisting on voter ID for elections….We found the people who didn’t have ID were elderly and they, by and large, voted Conservative, so we made it hard for our own voters and we upset a system that worked perfectly well.”
The local and mayoral elections in May will a final opportunity for the the parties to alert the voters to the British Jim Crow laws, if like last year it is the Tories who are damaged by these changes then general election result could be much worse for them.
One thing I feel confident about is that the incoming Labour government will change the rules on postal votes which will really crack down on genuine electoral malpractices and in a glorious happenstance cause the Tories problems because plenty of their voters use postal votes.
TSE