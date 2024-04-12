Voter suppression could work for the Tories

Almost two million of those unaware of the new requirements for photo ID at elections are in marginal and ultra-marginal constituencies.



This could be decisive for top Tories like Hunt, Gove and even the Prime Minister, who are within 5% of losing their seat. 2/ pic.twitter.com/mVQgOYhbLD — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) April 11, 2024

In Scotland, 1 in 4 are unaware of the new rules, compared to 1 in 5 in Wales and 14% in England.



Read the full polling here ? 4/https://t.co/G8MrGx23IP — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) April 11, 2024

“Overcoming these barriers can help keep the Tories out of power for a decade and as the Government ignores calls for proper funding to increase public awareness of the new rules, we’ll be helping voters get it right at https://t.co/KofceZh5Vi.” @pimlicat 6/6 — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) April 11, 2024

I suspect Best for Britain might be wrong because last year Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg admitted the voter ID changes were an attempt at voter suppression that backfired he said

“Parties that try and gerrymander end up finding their clever scheme comes back to bite them, as, dare I say, we found by insisting on voter ID for elections….We found the people who didn’t have ID were elderly and they, by and large, voted Conservative, so we made it hard for our own voters and we upset a system that worked perfectly well.”

The local and mayoral elections in May will a final opportunity for the the parties to alert the voters to the British Jim Crow laws, if like last year it is the Tories who are damaged by these changes then general election result could be much worse for them.

One thing I feel confident about is that the incoming Labour government will change the rules on postal votes which will really crack down on genuine electoral malpractices and in a glorious happenstance cause the Tories problems because plenty of their voters use postal votes.

TSE