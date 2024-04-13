Not another December election? Not another December election? 13/4/2024 TSE Comments 0 Comment NEW: @BloombergUK Saturday read— Sunak is facing calls from some allies to name the election date to head off a leadership challenge after May 2— Oct/Nov/Dec still the aim. Dec 12 is one date that’s been discussed— but June/July in play as a back-uphttps://t.co/TtF2swGPgm— Alex Wickham (@alexwickham) April 13, 2024 — Tory rebels plan to move against Sunak after May 2— they claim 25 letters are in and that another 10 are ready to go straight after locals— so they think they need ~15 more MPs to hit 53— PM naming a date could get ahead of it and put off lettershttps://t.co/TtF2swGPgm— Alex Wickham (@alexwickham) April 13, 2024 — but there’s still talk of a June/July election— Sunak allies ruled that out only a few weeks ago, yet now they say it’s not impossible— some aides who fear the PM can’t last til autumn think an ECHR snap election might be a better bethttps://t.co/TtF2swGPgm— Alex Wickham (@alexwickham) April 13, 2024 — there’s also a key timing issue— if Sunak looks like he’s going to face letters after May 2, then calls a snap election out of desperation, that could tip Tory MPs over the edge into removing him— very few Tory MPs appear to want a summer electionhttps://t.co/TtF2swGPgm— Alex Wickham (@alexwickham) April 13, 2024 — the biggest rumour in Westminster at the moment is that Sunak has been in talks about a post-election job— two sources say he wants to run an AI project backed by Blackstone’s Steve Schwarzman— No10 and Blackstone deny talkshttps://t.co/TtF2swGPgm— Alex Wickham (@alexwickham) April 13, 2024 I am sticking with my assumption of an October/November election. TSE