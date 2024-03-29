Happy first anniversay First Minister

Humza Yousaf receives a ‘net’ negative rating of -15 from the public (29% favourable and 45% unfavourable). He's viewed a little more positively now than when he was running to be leader. Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar remains more popular with a ‘net’ rating of -7.

(2/6) pic.twitter.com/3IsyR0cK6B — Emily Gray (@EmilyIpsosScot) March 28, 2024

Compared with a year ago, the SNP's approval ratings have dropped. The Conservatives and Rishi Sunak are much more unpopular. Labour have a slightly better ‘net’ rating among the public than the SNP, but have work to do as more of the public are neutral towards them.

(4/6) pic.twitter.com/xIMxylmdHY — Emily Gray (@EmilyIpsosScot) March 28, 2024

Findings up on our site herehttps://t.co/p0oXyuZvwp — Emily Gray (@EmilyIpsosScot) March 28, 2024

Congratulations to Humza Yousaf on his first anniversary as First Minister.



A ? of his most significant achievements to date.



He is the only SNP First Minister not to have been arrested.



Ends. — Jim Murphy (@glasgowmurphy) March 27, 2024

When it comes to Scottish polling one important caveat is often missed and that is that soon the SNP will be soon be entering their eighteenth year of being in power at Holyrood.

Given that context I think Yousaf’s and the SNP’s polling isn’t that bad, Sunak and the Tories would love to have that kind of polling figures GB wide and while Jim Murphy’s post might be funny it masks the fact that during 2024 the SNP have been ahead of Labour in Westminster voting intention polls.

This is why I am not convinced it will be Ajockalypse Now for the SNP at the general election.

TSE