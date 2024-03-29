Happy first anniversay First Minister
When it comes to Scottish polling one important caveat is often missed and that is that soon the SNP will be soon be entering their eighteenth year of being in power at Holyrood.
Given that context I think Yousaf’s and the SNP’s polling isn’t that bad, Sunak and the Tories would love to have that kind of polling figures GB wide and while Jim Murphy’s post might be funny it masks the fact that during 2024 the SNP have been ahead of Labour in Westminster voting intention polls.
This is why I am not convinced it will be Ajockalypse Now for the SNP at the general election.
TSE