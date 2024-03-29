No leads Yes by 28% in the latest independence poll

'No' leads by 28 points.



Welsh Independence Referendum Voting Intention (23-24 March):



No, against Independence: 58% (-3)

Yes, for Independence: 30% (+3)

Don't know: 11% (-1)



Changes +/- 18 February — Redfield & Wilton Strategies (@RedfieldWilton) March 27, 2024

Redfield & Wilton earlier on this week published their regular Welsh polling, one thing that Sir Keir Starmer will not have to deal with Welsh secession if he becomes PM.

The polling, like pretty much every other poll in the country, also brings truly dire polling for the Tories where it is feasible to see them polling third behind Reform, this could be replicated at the general election which would be a real political wooden spoon.

This could be down to the postive ratings of the new Welsh First Minister Vaughan Gething who many wondered could anyone successfully replace the titan that is Mark Drakeford?

You can access the full polling here.

Labour lead by 33% in Wales.



Lowest Conservative vote % EVER in our Welsh polling.



Wales Westminster VI (23-24 Mar):



Labour 49% (+4)

Conservatives 16% (-6)

Reform UK 15% (+2)

Plaid 10% (–)

Lib Dem 5% (–)

Green 5% (–)

Other 1% (–)



Changes +/- 18 Feb — Redfield & Wilton Strategies (@RedfieldWilton) March 27, 2024

