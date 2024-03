Police are reassessing claims that Angela Rayner broke electoral law after receiving a complaint from the deputy chairman of the Conservative Party. She denied this claim and said “I’ve been very clear there’s no rules broken ?? https://t.co/AjAUgXkaIw — The Times and The Sunday Times (@thetimes) March 27, 2024

The Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner refuses to publish tax details amid council house row and challenges senior Conservatives, saying: 'You show me yours and I'll show you mine'

I suspect this story about Angela Rayner is Currygate Mark II which rather got Tory partisans and Starmer critics rather excited but with the locals coming up this is a distraction Labour could do without.

The one thing that is different is that the Dan Neidle is querying some of Angela Rayner’s assertions which should worry her. Mr Neidle is the last person I would want getting involved in my tax affairs.

TSE