Of course, with 58% unfavourable towards the Conservatives maybe it doesnt matter https://t.co/1K63vkJhwQ — Keiran Pedley (@keiranpedley) March 22, 2024

The above findings appear to confirm the maxim that oppositions do not win elections but governments lose them.

What strikes me is the lack of enthusiasm for Starmer and Labour might have some betting implications in so far it might lead to a Labour victory but not the massive landslide victory the voting intention polls indicate but a more modest majority.

TSE