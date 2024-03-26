David Cameron’s maxim about Twitter proved right once again

FACT: London under Labour has become a crime capital of the world ? pic.twitter.com/IKoOFHwHvo — Conservatives (@Conservatives) March 25, 2024

Tory mayor race ad shows New York instead of London https://t.co/LUiQur2uaf — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) March 26, 2024

NEW: The Tories have been forced to delete a Labour attack video about crime in London after it featured a scene showing chaos at Penn Station in … er New York. pic.twitter.com/NQm6EA5tNy — Kevin Schofield (@KevinASchofield) March 25, 2024

Tory source says the video and picture are being corrected. — Kevin Schofield (@KevinASchofield) March 25, 2024

My initial reaction to this screw up by the Tories was to laugh at their incompetence but unfortunately I am really annoyed by one thing in this ad and it is just one word. The ad says Sadiq Khan seized power in London.

Nope, he took power via an election then was re-elected. The word seized is the sort of the language you’d expect from the MAGA Republican party targeting a non white mayor. If the Tories want a long spell in opposition and cement their title of the nasty party this is the way to go, it’s not far removed from the language of Lee Anderson. The fact Susan Hall has denied any involvement with the ad tells you how toxic it is.

The reality is that Rishi Sunak is the one who effectively seized power as he was unelected and some of Boris Johnson’s allies consider Sunak the greatest usurper in this country since Henry IV.

TSE