Come back Lee Anderson all is forgiven. https://t.co/ZGS6peJ8ul — TSE (@TSEofPB) March 26, 2024

Another MP says: "I wondered why he’d been so sycophantic of late."



A former minister adds: "We all did."



Another former minister messages: "Demented." — Cat Neilan (@CatNeilan) March 26, 2024

"He knows something isn't going right and he is wondering why."



Rishi Sunak has become "quite sympathetic" to a possible leadership change after losing two cabinet ministers in one day, Tim Montgomerie tells #TimesRadio @montie | @JPonPolitics pic.twitter.com/a6JrcBnWDN — Times Radio (@TimesRadio) March 26, 2024

Whilst they weren’t cabinet ministers I do think Tim Montgomerie may have a point, the appointment of Jonathan Gullis screams like a cry for help from Sunak. It is already annoying Tory MPs which is not what you need when you could soon be facing a confidence vote.

I don’t wish to be cruel nor unkind but nothing sums up the failing education system than the fact that quite recently Jonathan Gullis was a teacher in our state schools.

TSE