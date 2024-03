BREAKING: Rishi Sunak faces new by-election nightmare as suspended Tory MP Scott Benton announces resignation – by @ashcowburn https://t.co/oxJpqYNhP3 — Lizzy Buchan (@LizzyBuchan) March 25, 2024

With a May general election a non starter and Scott Benton accelerating the process it appears we will have another by-election soon on the English Riviera that is Blackpool.

I cannot see anything other than a thumping Labour victory. The only question is can Reform finish ahead of the Tories?

TSE