We need to talk about gender
With every passing day I see more polling that makes me think that outcome of the next general election will make 1997 look like a good a result for the Tories when compared to GE2024.
The latest finding is from YouGov and that the Tories are in third place behind Labour and Reform when it comes to male voters.
Sunak and the Tories must hope this YouGov finding is a transitory blip and not a harbinger of a trend that is replicated at the election, if it is replicated at the election then we will be talking about the extirpation of the Tory party.
TSE