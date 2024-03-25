We need to talk about gender

Wow.



Hard-right Reform party has gone ahead of the Conservatives among men in the latest polling from YouGov pic.twitter.com/CZAaDJoMaD — John Burn-Murdoch (@jburnmurdoch) March 22, 2024

For those quibbling over "hard right" (I deliberately didn’t say "far right", which gets ridiculously overused imo), I’m just distinguishing from mainstream right.



Happy to clarify: I don’t think Reform is far right, and "populist right" (HT @ProfTimBale @CasMudde) is better. — John Burn-Murdoch (@jburnmurdoch) March 22, 2024

A poll by YouGov has shown that Reform, the descendant of the Brexit Party, is now ahead of the Tories among men, reinforcing the idea which has taken root with Conservative MPs that the next election could amount to an “extinction-level event” for them ?? https://t.co/bZl3PRmy67 — The Times and The Sunday Times (@thetimes) March 24, 2024

With every passing day I see more polling that makes me think that outcome of the next general election will make 1997 look like a good a result for the Tories when compared to GE2024.

The latest finding is from YouGov and that the Tories are in third place behind Labour and Reform when it comes to male voters.

Sunak and the Tories must hope this YouGov finding is a transitory blip and not a harbinger of a trend that is replicated at the election, if it is replicated at the election then we will be talking about the extirpation of the Tory party.

TSE