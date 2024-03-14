Unsurprising findings

67% of Britons think it is likely that Israel has committed war crimes during their attack on Gaza



This includes 46% of those who say they sympathise most with the Israeli side in the conflicthttps://t.co/FZ9chPvsp5 pic.twitter.com/v8XHa1KMxB — YouGov (@YouGov) March 13, 2024

60% of Britons think it is likely that BOTH Israel and Hamas have committed war crimes in the fighting since 7 Octoberhttps://t.co/FZ9chPvsp5 pic.twitter.com/Q7W06XNwnE — YouGov (@YouGov) March 13, 2024

These poll findings aren’t surprising, Hamas undoubtedly committed war crimes and Israel’s response seems to be seen as disproportionate as it appears Israel is repeatedly shelling and mass displacement of innocent civilians for months on end.

I remain of the opinion that events in the Middle East will have no meaningful impact on the UK general election however if things do not change in the Middle East it could cause problems for both major parties in a handful of seats.

TSE