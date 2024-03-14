Unsurprising findings
These poll findings aren’t surprising, Hamas undoubtedly committed war crimes and Israel’s response seems to be seen as disproportionate as it appears Israel is repeatedly shelling and mass displacement of innocent civilians for months on end.
I remain of the opinion that events in the Middle East will have no meaningful impact on the UK general election however if things do not change in the Middle East it could cause problems for both major parties in a handful of seats.
TSE