Rishi Sunak finally rules out a May election.



The months of speculation about this have been ludicrous. As if he was ever going to needlessly go to the polls when they're >20 points behind in the polls. pic.twitter.com/osXp2fLlaR — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) March 14, 2024

Last night Sunak ruled out something most of us realised was unlikely, a May election. I think the election will be in September to December of this year, although I am entertaining the thought that the Tories will hold the election in January 2025 in the hope something turns up by then to save them.

TSE