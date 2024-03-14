Rishi Sunak is the new Boris Johnson and that’s not a good thing
What a lot of Boris Johnson fans seem to forget or ignore is that it wasn’t lockdown parties, Brexit, or centerists Dads who ousted Boris Johnson, it was Boris Johnson lying about knowingly promoted a known sexual predator in a position of authority and then getting his ministers to unknowingly repeat that lie publicly.
People do not like being made to look like idiots particularly on serious matters like sexual misconduct or racism. The way Tories spent the early part of the week defending Frank Hester before Sunak decided actually Hester’s comments were racist have annoyed plenty of Tories and this is worrying for Sunak.
I expect after May’s locals is when Sunak will be at maximum risk when the Tories get spanked at the local elections with Tory councillors set to play the role of the troops at Gallipoli under First Sea Lord Sunak.
TSE