Rishi Sunak is the new Boris Johnson and that’s not a good thing

EXC via ??@alexwickham? & me



In recent days, Cabinet ministers have held private discussions exploring the possibility the Conservatives might be forced to replace Rishi Sunak before a UK election due later this year

https://t.co/WYRI2ETflq — Kitty Donaldson (@kitty_donaldson) March 14, 2024

Angry Tories are comparing No 10’s strategy with Boris Johnson’s defence of Chris Pincher, amid 2022 allegations of sexual misconduct.



MPs felt burned when they followed the PM in defending a controversial figure only to be left exposed when the leader suddenly changed tack. — Kitty Donaldson (@kitty_donaldson) March 14, 2024

What a lot of Boris Johnson fans seem to forget or ignore is that it wasn’t lockdown parties, Brexit, or centerists Dads who ousted Boris Johnson, it was Boris Johnson lying about knowingly promoted a known sexual predator in a position of authority and then getting his ministers to unknowingly repeat that lie publicly.

People do not like being made to look like idiots particularly on serious matters like sexual misconduct or racism. The way Tories spent the early part of the week defending Frank Hester before Sunak decided actually Hester’s comments were racist have annoyed plenty of Tories and this is worrying for Sunak.

I expect after May’s locals is when Sunak will be at maximum risk when the Tories get spanked at the local elections with Tory councillors set to play the role of the troops at Gallipoli under First Sea Lord Sunak.

TSE