Sunak under growing pressure from Tories to return £10m Hester donation https://t.co/ta00pbwBYE — Guardian Money (@guardianmoney) March 13, 2024

Here's Rishi Sunak taking a helicopter provided to him by Frank Hester, who said Diane Abbott should be shot as she makes him 'want to hate all Black women'.



Conservatives say this morning they would be happy to take another £10 million donation from himhttps://t.co/kYmq9WPASl pic.twitter.com/iEbxzG9AO4 — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) March 13, 2024

Rishi Sunak must feel like the late lamented The Notorious B.I.G. who sang ‘Mo’ money mo’ problems’ after Frank Hester’s repugnant comments about Diane Abbott.

If Sunak was to match his rhetoric on extremism with actions then he would return the £10 million donation from Frank Hester and wouldn’t have prevaricated for so long before calling Hester’s words for the racist poison they were.

The reality is that in an election year the Tories are in no place to return the £10 million pounds unless they really want to end up with fewer MPs than the Greens but others have said they will stop their donations.

Tory donor Mohamed Amersi tells @lewis_goodall he is "holding the cheque book back because there are lots of problems that CCHQ has to first of all sort out"



Says its been an "absolute disgrace" how Sunak has handled the Frank Hester row



"I never ever saw any form of racism… — Natasha Clark (@NatashaC) March 13, 2024

The voters have decided that Hester’s words were racist including most 2019 Tory voters, and 52% of voters want the money returned. This is another example of Sunak’s political antennae being poor and damaging the Tories.

TSE