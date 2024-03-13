Mo’ money mo’ problems
Rishi Sunak must feel like the late lamented The Notorious B.I.G. who sang ‘Mo’ money mo’ problems’ after Frank Hester’s repugnant comments about Diane Abbott.
If Sunak was to match his rhetoric on extremism with actions then he would return the £10 million donation from Frank Hester and wouldn’t have prevaricated for so long before calling Hester’s words for the racist poison they were.
The reality is that in an election year the Tories are in no place to return the £10 million pounds unless they really want to end up with fewer MPs than the Greens but others have said they will stop their donations.
The voters have decided that Hester’s words were racist including most 2019 Tory voters, and 52% of voters want the money returned. This is another example of Sunak’s political antennae being poor and damaging the Tories.
TSE