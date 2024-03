Breaking: It’s official—President Biden and Donald Trump have clinched the nominations. And the first presidential election rematch since 1956 now begins. https://t.co/qwLw26vucl https://t.co/qwLw26vucl — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) March 13, 2024

Biden and Trump to face each other in November's US presidential election after both clinch their party nominations https://t.co/dgqKr1P1au — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) March 13, 2024

Overnight it was confirmed that Ayrshire hotelier Donald Trump will take on President Biden in November’s presidential election, the key thing that stood out for me was the result in Georgia, a state critical to the outcome of the last election. It fits in with my theory that there is an enthusiam gap for Trump which if continues until election day will see him lose in November.

With most of the vote in, Trump is currently losing one of the most populated counties in Georgia to a candidate who dropped out a week ago.



In a Republican primary. pic.twitter.com/unRAw84gPA — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) March 13, 2024

Donald Trump lost Georgia by fewer than 12,000 votes in 2020. Tonight, Nikki Haley amassed more than 62,000 votes even though she quit the race last week. Many of them voted early when she was still in the running, but a significant number voted today in protest of Trump. #gapol pic.twitter.com/dXDwvdicQ2 — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) March 13, 2024

