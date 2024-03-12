Holidays can be cancelled of course
Talk of a May election refuses to go away but I still feel a May 2nd election is as likely as Boris Johnson telling the truth.
The reality is whilst Sunak has around a fortnight to call a May 2nd election he needs to call it by the middle of next week to tidy up the legislative issues still outstanding in parliament and there’s no rush for that at the moment, you don’t have an election whilst key staff are on a two week holiday over Easter.
My expectation has been we will get an election sometime between September and December of this year. Nothing has changed.
TSE