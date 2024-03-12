Holidays can be cancelled of course

The argument for a May election is presumably that things will get even worse for the Tories over the summer?



Calling an election amid funding scandals, public service failure and a weak economy, with a divided party and no plan for the future seems otherwise sub-optimal. — David Herdson (@DavidHerdson) March 12, 2024

One view from the Sunak operation



– There are (only) 30/40 MPs pushing for a May election

– This group is largely different to the troublemakers, tho there’s a bit of overlap

– They have 2% chance of success

– Key campaign people are on holiday over Easter, an underrated fact — Sam Coates Sky (@SamCoatesSky) March 12, 2024

Talk of a May election refuses to go away but I still feel a May 2nd election is as likely as Boris Johnson telling the truth.

The reality is whilst Sunak has around a fortnight to call a May 2nd election he needs to call it by the middle of next week to tidy up the legislative issues still outstanding in parliament and there’s no rush for that at the moment, you don’t have an election whilst key staff are on a two week holiday over Easter.

My expectation has been we will get an election sometime between September and December of this year. Nothing has changed.

TSE