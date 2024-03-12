Could Lee Anderson and his ilk cause an early election?

I am reminded of the film Blazing Saddles and a certain scene therein. https://t.co/WRRuYQQxmt — TSE (@TSEofPB) March 11, 2024

I am very dubious about this alleged strategy from Sunak which reminded me of the brilliant film Blazing Saddles and the scene where the black sheriff bluffs and puts a gun to his own head to deal with the racist locals.

Calling an election is one of the few things that Sunak has absolute control of and even though he is a poor strategist I don’t think he will cede that power to Reform defectors unless they actually wipe out his majority and that requires a lot more than ten defectors.

Sunak should seek out the advice of The Lord Cameron of Chipping Norton who has great experience in winning a general election despite having MPs defecting to Farage controlled parties.

TSE