Former Labour councillor defects to Reform
Lee Anderson defecting to UKIP is and isn’t a bit of a surprise given his love of switching political parties, but only a few weeks ago Reform were saying Lee Anderson wasn’t for them.
Sadly Lee Anderson is a hypocrite so will not be giving us a by-election, I suspect he’s doomed whatever banner he stands under at the next election.
An interesting market would be to see how many Tory MPs defect to Reform before the general election, there’s not an insignificant number of Tories who hope Anderson will take the likes of Suella Braverman with him.
Unless there any more defections I suspect Sunak is safe as the guy who had the whip removed for extremist language about a Muslim then defected to Reform will not be seen as a great loss.
TSE