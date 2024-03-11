Former Labour councillor defects to Reform

Getting your first MP via defection really shouldn’t count.



It’s like losing your virginity to a prostitute. https://t.co/LadQo3PQ9U — TSE (@TSEofPB) March 11, 2024

#Breaking: Lee Anderson, who was a deputy chairman of the Conservative Party until January this year, has defected to Reform UK to become its 'champion of the Red Wall' — David Wilcock (@DavidTWilcock) March 11, 2024

"We want to replace the Tories as the main alternative to Starmer-geddon" says Reform UK leader Richard Tice — Josiah Mortimer (@josiahmortimer) March 11, 2024

In 2020, Lee Anderson voted for the Recall of MPs (Change of Party Affiliation) Bill – which requires an MP to call a by-election if they defect. https://t.co/NxmjaCnuWK — Aubrey Allegretti (@breeallegretti) March 11, 2024

Sunak should offer Anderson the Chancellorship, deliver a proper Conservative budget that eliminates income tax and stops all boats, and then romp to a 100 seat majority before giving way to Johnson.



Sorry, just thought I should save the Telegraph the trouble. — Giles Wilkes (@Gilesyb) March 11, 2024

BREAKING



Sources close to the Reform

UK Party tell me that as many as nine Conservative MPs are in advanced talks to join the Reform UK party.



More at @GBNEWS now. — Christopher Hope? (@christopherhope) March 11, 2024

Tory Party hit back at Lee Anderson: “Lee himself said he fully accepted that the Chief Whip had no option but to suspend the whip in these circumstances



“We regret he’s made this decision, voting for Reform can’t deliver anything apart from a Keir Starmer-led Labour Government” — Dominic Penna (@DominicPenna) March 11, 2024

Lee Anderson defecting to UKIP is and isn’t a bit of a surprise given his love of switching political parties, but only a few weeks ago Reform were saying Lee Anderson wasn’t for them.

Sadly Lee Anderson is a hypocrite so will not be giving us a by-election, I suspect he’s doomed whatever banner he stands under at the next election.

An interesting market would be to see how many Tory MPs defect to Reform before the general election, there’s not an insignificant number of Tories who hope Anderson will take the likes of Suella Braverman with him.

Unless there any more defections I suspect Sunak is safe as the guy who had the whip removed for extremist language about a Muslim then defected to Reform will not be seen as a great loss.

TSE