The SNP’s sixth sense
The SNP treasurer must feel like Haley Joel Osment’s character from the film The Sixth Sense with just one major donation to SNP from a living person under Humza Yousaf.
Joking aside this must worry SNP supporters and supporters of Scottish independence is that a poorly funded SNP will do badly at the general election because they are under resourced compared to their Unionist brethren. This may lead to the SNP underperforming in the polls as they don’t have the resources to run a proper election campaign nor properly campaign in the months leading up to the election.
Given how the SNP finances are now and with an ongoing police investigation you can understand why living people are reticent to donate to the SNP.
TSE