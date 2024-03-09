The SNP’s sixth sense

The party attracted £75,000 in bequests and donations from individuals and companies since Yousaf took office in March last year — The Times and The Sunday Times Scotland (@timesscotland) March 8, 2024

During their tenures as SNP leader, Alex Salmond and Nicola Sturgeon received £8.2m and £4.1m in donations respectively. Salmond was in Bute House for seven years and Sturgeon quit as leader after eight years — The Times and The Sunday Times Scotland (@timesscotland) March 8, 2024

It is nearly a year since Murrell resigned as the SNP’s top official over a row about membership figures, and 11 months since he was arrested and released without charge as part of the police investigation into the financing of the SNP — The Times and The Sunday Times Scotland (@timesscotland) March 8, 2024

The two bequests totalled nearly £65,000. There was a £5,000 individual donation for their Rutherglen by-election campaign — The Times and The Sunday Times Scotland (@timesscotland) March 8, 2024

Building an election war chest is essential to the general election campaign and the figures are likely to prove embarrassing for Yousaf — The Times and The Sunday Times Scotland (@timesscotland) March 8, 2024

In January Yousaf defended his decision to court bus tycoon Brian Souter, the millionaire who funds a network of conservative Christian groups that campaign against gay and women’s rights https://t.co/kEUCTS11R8 — The Times and The Sunday Times Scotland (@timesscotland) March 8, 2024

The SNP treasurer must feel like Haley Joel Osment’s character from the film The Sixth Sense with just one major donation to SNP from a living person under Humza Yousaf.

Joking aside this must worry SNP supporters and supporters of Scottish independence is that a poorly funded SNP will do badly at the general election because they are under resourced compared to their Unionist brethren. This may lead to the SNP underperforming in the polls as they don’t have the resources to run a proper election campaign nor properly campaign in the months leading up to the election.

Given how the SNP finances are now and with an ongoing police investigation you can understand why living people are reticent to donate to the SNP.

TSE