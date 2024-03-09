There will be no May election
The thing that really stands out from this poll is the unfavourable scores from Tory voters for Mrs May, where more Tories have an unfavourable score than favourable score.
I think this unfavourability is driven by a decision she made in her first hour of her premiership and fired George Osborne as Chancellor, she could have done with his political antennae to help guide her through the Brexit process.
Another factor is she wasn’t afraid to call out Boris Johnson for his failings as PM as she displayed as much loyalty to him as he did to her during her Premiership.
TSE