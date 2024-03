NEW: Brits have given their verdict on the March 6th Budget.



The public is fairly split on whether the budget was fair (27%) or not fair (32%), and on whether the measures outlined by the Chancellor were affordable (28%) or not (33%) for the country.https://t.co/ZautXMiRyK pic.twitter.com/uTo5wxmNOn — YouGov (@YouGov) March 8, 2024

This is despite the individual measures introduced by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt at the despatch box generally being popular.



Of the measures polled only freezing alcohol duty, keeping the planned 1% public spending increase, and cutting rates of capital gains tax did not poll well.… pic.twitter.com/ExoWCpbCs9 — YouGov (@YouGov) March 8, 2024

The public are also less positive about the job that Jeremy Hunt is doing as Chancellor than they were in the Autumn of last year.



He is doing a good job: 16% (-6pts vs Autumn statement polling)

He is doing a bad job: 43% (+10)

Don't know: 42% (-3)https://t.co/ZautXMiRyK pic.twitter.com/Mpanb0qx1R — YouGov (@YouGov) March 8, 2024

If the budget was going to be the launchpad for a May election it has been as effective as the Maginot Line was designed to stop a German invasion, almost like the voters have bypassed whatever the Tories try and do and win election.

TSE