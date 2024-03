The voters do not salute Galloway’s courage, strength, and indefatigability

Do you have a favourable or unfavourable opinion of George Galloway?



Favourable: 11%

Unfavourable: 46%

Don't know: 42%https://t.co/JsbQUslaOZ pic.twitter.com/pFyJ64iwWF — YouGov (@YouGov) March 1, 2024

This polling is why I don’t expect Galloway and his party to make much of an impact at the general election coupled with the lack of media coverage during the election campaign.

TSE