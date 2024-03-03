Starmer needs to go on a crusade

Few likewise see Rishi Sunak as doing well on Israel/Palestine, although 2019 Tory voters still tend to back him



All Britons

Well: 22% (-5 from Oct)

Badly: 52% (+9)



2019 Con voters

Well: 40% (-9)

Badly: 34% (+9)https://t.co/eH2tF6W0eT pic.twitter.com/rVqjncz05a — YouGov (@YouGov) March 1, 2024

Looking at these figures both Starmer and Sunak are seen as handling events in the Holy Land very badly. I suspect this is an artefact of seeing what looks like and feels like collective punishment being delivered on the Palestinians and driving sympathy towards the Palestinians.

Starmer should go on a crusade to reassure the voters that he is on their side on this issue but point out we no longer live in the Sykes-Picot era and what a UK Prime Minister can do in the Middle East is limited.

I have this hypothesis that part of the SNP recovery in Scotland is down to Starmer’s approach on Israel/Palestine, but that’s just a hunch.

New Scotland Only Westminster poll, Survation 14 – 20 Feb (changes vs 23 – 25 Jan):



SNP ~ 38% (+2)

Lab ~ 33% (-1)

Con ~ 15% (-1)

LD ~ 8% (nc)



(No Holyrood/Indy VI as yet; not sure if being held back or wasn't asked? If latter, odd omission 25 years into devolution!) pic.twitter.com/alSM9pfnxe — Ballot Box Scotland (@BallotBoxScot) March 1, 2024

For those worried about sectarianism spreading in the UK, it should be reassuring that it just isn’t Muslims being disappointed in Starmer and Sunak but a wide range of voters.

TSE