Starmer needs to go on a crusade
Looking at these figures both Starmer and Sunak are seen as handling events in the Holy Land very badly. I suspect this is an artefact of seeing what looks like and feels like collective punishment being delivered on the Palestinians and driving sympathy towards the Palestinians.
Starmer should go on a crusade to reassure the voters that he is on their side on this issue but point out we no longer live in the Sykes-Picot era and what a UK Prime Minister can do in the Middle East is limited.
I have this hypothesis that part of the SNP recovery in Scotland is down to Starmer’s approach on Israel/Palestine, but that’s just a hunch.
For those worried about sectarianism spreading in the UK, it should be reassuring that it just isn’t Muslims being disappointed in Starmer and Sunak but a wide range of voters.
TSE