Last night Rishi Sunak vowed "leadership" to "face down extremists."



An hour later Brendan Clarke-Smith and Liz Truss welcomed Lee Anderson to an event raising money for Tory campaign coffers.



Today, the party says neither MP will be suspended.https://t.co/vgaIzF0Miw — Mikey Smith (@mikeysmith) March 2, 2024

We asked No10 if @RishiSunak was comfortable with two of his MPs undermining him by welcoming an MP he suspended less than a week ago to their event, an hour after after his big speech on extremism.



They refused to comment. — Mikey Smith (@mikeysmith) March 2, 2024

Lib Dem Deputy Leader @libdemdaisy: “After Sunak’s speech calling for communities to come together, it is beyond belief to see that Lee Anderson is being welcomed to Conservative fundraising events. Anderson's remarks were racist, and designed to stoke division. — Mikey Smith (@mikeysmith) March 2, 2024

Perhaps I am being harsh on Sunak and it is not hypocrisy but impotence by Sunak.

Contrast Starmer’s brave and correct decision on removing the whip from Jeremy Corbyn.

