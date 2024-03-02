This is not sustainable for the Tories

At the last election, the crossover age where voters were more likely to vote Tory than Labour was 45. At the next one it will be 68 @TheEconomist: https://t.co/AUz2fhgXxJ pic.twitter.com/HyzQFdKs3T — Tom Sasse (@tom_sasse) February 28, 2024

That chart above is quite stark, the Tory Party is now the Party of Pensioners. The Tories at their best is about aspiration and helping workers move up the ladder but now it is about featherbedding (home owning) pensioners.

Why I do not think it is sustainable long term for the Tories is that you cannot continually tax workers until the pips squeak to pay for a largely economically inactive pensioner client vote, particularly when in large swathes of the country younger people cannot afford to get on the property ladder.

Workers of the United Kingdom, unite! You have nothing to lose but your chains!

TSE