Why we are unikely to see a 1992 redux

And here’s what Neil Kinnock himself recently told me: “If he lives for a million years, Rishi Sunak is never going to be John Major.” https://t.co/S2dvx6AmK9 — George Eaton (@georgeeaton) February 25, 2024

Tory MPs are deluding themselves if they think we are heading for a 1992 redux (or indeed 2015 redux).

I can only they are willing to back up their convictions over on the Betfair exchange.

TSE